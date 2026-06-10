A large group of visiting cyclists are exploring the Isle of Man today (Wednesday) after disembarking from a cruise ship docked in Douglas.
Star Pride is making its second visit to the island this week, having first arrived on Monday (June 8). The vessel, which has a capacity of just over 300 passengers, is due to remain in Manx waters until 6pm.
The group are expected to take in routes across the island’s coastal roads and countryside lanes as part of their visit.
Cruise Isle of Man said: ‘From coastal routes and countryside lanes to our world-famous cycling heritage, the island is made for cycling.
‘There’s no better way to slow down, take in the scenery and experience the Extraordinary Isle up close.’