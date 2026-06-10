A yacht crew travelling from the Isle of Man were rescued after their vessel ran aground off the coast of Anglesey earlier this week.
Holyhead RNLI was called into action just after 4.30pm on Monday (June 8) after reports that a 40ft sailing vessel had become stuck on rocks near the western coastline.
The three people on board had been sailing from the Isle of Man to Penrhos when the boat was caught by strong winds and driven off course towards the shore.
Holyhead RNLI said its volunteer crew was paged at 4.38pm, with the D-class inshore lifeboat Mary and Archie Hooper launched shortly afterwards.
A spokesperson for the station said HM Coastguard had been contacted after the vessel got into difficulty near Llanfwrog, in an area known as Porth Dryw.
On arrival, lifeboat volunteers checked the welfare of those on board and confirmed all three were safe and uninjured.
It was then decided the safest option was to transfer the crew onto the lifeboat and take them ashore, while the vessel itself was left in situ.
Holyhead RNLI said the yacht appeared to be watertight and was left in the hope it would refloat with the rising tide.
The casualties were brought safely to Llanfwrog, where they were met by the Holyhead Coastguard team.
The lifeboat was then returned to station to be cleaned and refuelled.
Helm Sion Owens said the crew were experienced and well prepared but had been affected by weather and tidal conditions.
‘The sailors were experienced and well-equipped, and simply were unlucky with the weather and tides,’ he said.
‘This incident shows how an early call to the Coastguard means further issues can often be avoided.’
No injuries were reported in the incident.