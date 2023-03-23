Residents affected by the recent landslide in Laxey voiced their concerns at an extraordinary meeting held by Garff commissioners last night.
The commissioners confirmed that there was a ‘potential’ for some form of legal action, with the health and safety officer Ian Older saying it could be ‘criminal or civil’.
There were strong words of warning from vice chair Marinda Fargher who said they want to avoid ‘speculation’ to avoid prejudicing any legal proceedings that might occur.
Residents' concerns were listened to and acknowledged by the commissioners, however the people who live next door to one evacuated house, say they were ‘not checked on by anybody’.