Cruse Bereavement Care Isle of Man has changed its name to Cruse Bereavement Support Isle of Man.
The charity, which was established in 1988, provided bereavement support for more then 320 people during 2022.
Cruse’s mission is to support people going through bereavement.
Its vision is to support, respect and understand the client’s emotions and feelings while they learn to walk beside their grief.
The word change from ‘care’ to ‘support’ encompassing how Cruse provides its ‘client-centred support’.
Geoff Karran, patron of the charity, said: ‘I have been involved with Cruse for well over 30 years and am delighted how it has grown and developed but never losing sight of its core aim to support those who are grieving.
‘I look forward to the charity continuing long into the future guided by our vibrant board of Joney Faragher MHK, David Stacey, Gary Roberts and Ian Musgrave along with our chair Judy Arnold and chief executive Mary Doyle.’
Mrs Doyle added: ‘As we mark 35 years of support on the island, continuing to be sustainable and moving with the times is paramount.
‘As a values-based organisation Cruse has committed to being genuine, confidential, kind and inclusive – this is a charity I am proud to work with.’
More details are on cruseisleofman.org