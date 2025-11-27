The 1st Douglas Cushag Pack Cub Scouts recently held a lively indoor fundraising fair at the Scout Hall on Demesne Road, raising more than £225 and collecting a large box of donations for the Isle of Man Foodbank.
The fair featured a variety of Cub-run stalls, including a cake stall, bric-a-brac table and a bottle stall, and a selection of games such as ‘Guess the Name of the Capybara’, a treasure map, a spinning game and a raffle.
Around 20 young people, aged eight to 11, from the pack took part in planning and running the event.
The Cubs themselves selected the Isle of Man Foodbank as their chosen charity.
Each young person nominated a local cause they believed was worthwhile, before holding an anonymous vote that resulted in the Foodbank being chosen as the group’s beneficiary.
A Cub section volunteer said: ‘From the initial selection of the charity, right through to the evening, the children all worked together on the night to make sure everyone had good fun, as well as raising money for the foodbank.
‘The children subsequently also learnt a lot about how the money they had raised would be used when Erica Irwin from the charity visited to talk to them and to receive the cheque.’
The 1st Douglas Cushag Pack, part of the 1st Douglas Scout Group, supports young people to develop skills for life through fun, adventure and community involvement.
The group regularly takes part in island community projects and charity work as part of their programme.
