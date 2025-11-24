Culture Vannin has applied for planning permission to carry out a major redevelopment of Fairfield House, the organisation’s base in St John’s for the past decade.
The charity says the project would significantly enhance its cultural centre opposite Tynwald Hill, on a site that once included the village police station and 19th-century lock-up.
The redevelopment involves a comprehensive retrofit of the existing building, a small rear extension and new external exhibition spaces.
EnviroArchitecture, the Douglas practice leading the design, said the plans aim to balance heritage preservation with modern sustainability standards.
Rob Irving, the firm’s director, said: ‘Retrofitting heritage buildings like Fairfield House is a powerful way to preserve local character while drastically reducing environmental impact.
‘Our design approach balances respect for the building’s historic form with thoughtful contemporary interventions that make the space healthier, more efficient, and better suited to serve the community.
‘Projects like this prove that heritage and sustainability can go hand in hand.’
Fairfield House was purchased in 2015 using funds from the Kaneen Legacy and has since operated as a small cultural hub, with exhibitions, teaching rooms and community space on the ground floor and offices above.
Chris Thomas MHK, Caairliagh of Culture Vannin, said: ‘Our cultural centre was purchased through a generous legacy from Professor Brian Kaneen and this retrofit development is both necessary maintenance and redesign to make the teaching and community facilities more accessible and useful.’
The retrofit aims to meet the EnerPHit standard for energy-efficient upgrades, improving insulation, air quality and long-term performance while retaining the building’s historic character.
The project would be funded through Culture Vannin’s building reserve, secured donations and grants, and additional fundraising.
Work has been designed in phases so the centre can largely remain in use throughout the redevelopment.
Culture Vannin says it will continue engaging with the local community as the planning process progresses, and plans can be viewed via the government’s planning portal and on the charity’s website.