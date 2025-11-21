Two stalwarts of the island’s food and drink scene have joined forces to create a limited-edition cheese in time for the festive season.
Isle of Man Creamery and Okell’s Brewery have blended the Creamery’s award-winning Mature Cheddar with Okell’s Smoked Porter to produce a rich, creamy, and distinctive cheese, hand-finished in wax to add an extra touch of indulgence to any Christmas cheese board.
Okell’s Smoked Porter, brewed to mark the brewery’s 175th anniversary, boasts a deep malty character with a gentle hint of smoke from peated malt and aging on American oak wood chips.
A spokesperson for the Isle of Man Creamery said: ‘The result is a complex, satisfying beer that perfectly complements the smooth, creamy texture of Isle of Man Creamery’s Mature Cheddar.
‘Together, they create a uniquely Manx flavour pairing that celebrates the craftsmanship of two of the island’s most renowned producers.’
Managing director of Isle of Man Creamery, Findlay Macleod added: ‘We love bringing limited edition cheeses to our customers and Okell’s anniversary year has given us the perfect opportunity to partner with one of the longest established and respected producers in the island.
‘We hope that our customers enjoy this distinctly Manx cheese.’
Ollie Neale, managing director of Okell’s wholesale and brewery added: ‘This collaboration is all about craftsmanship and heritage.
‘Our Smoked Porter, brewed to mark 175 years of Okell’s, pairs beautifully with Isle of Man Creamery’s Mature Cheddar to deliver a festive treat that’s distinctly Manx.’
The new offering will be available in island stores, within the Isle of Man Creamery doorstep delivery and included in the Isle of Man Creamery Cheese hampers from the end of this month.