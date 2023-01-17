Tour de France star Mark Cavendish has ended months' of speculation over his future, by signing a one-year deal with Astana.
The Manx Missile, who had been without a team since leaving Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl in the summer, had been tipped to join B&B Hotels.
However, Astana stepped in after the collapse of the French team because of sponsorship issues.
'I am really excited for this adventure,' said the 37 year old.
'I'm looking forward to being part of a successful team, whether working with the team for wins, crossing the line first myself, or cheering on my team-mates.
'As always, the objective will be for us to stand on the top podium.'
Cav was left out of Quick-Step's squad for the 2022 Tour, with the Belgian team instead selecting Dutch sprinter Fabio Jakobsen.
It came a year after the Manxman completed a remarkable resurgence, winning four stages at cycling's most prestigious race to claim the green jersey points classification for the second time and draw level with the great Eddy Merckx on 34 stage victories.