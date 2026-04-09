An island cyclist is preparing to take on an extraordinary endurance challenge this summer, cycling more than 2,000 kilometres from Pisa to Peel in support of Sight Matters.
David Hogg will set off from Italy in July, travelling more than 1,250 miles across 11 countries, carrying all of his equipment as he makes his way back home.
The ambitious journey aims to raise funds and awareness of sight loss and the support available to people living with visual impairment in the Isle of Man.
Sight Matters, the island’s sight loss charity, supports hundreds of people and their families each year, helping them to live independently and stay connected to their communities.
Speaking about the challenge, David said: ‘I’m starting in Pisa, down on the Mediterranean coast in Italy, and I’m riding home to Peel.
‘That’ll be about 2,000 kilometres - around 1,250 miles - and I’m aiming to do it in 15 days. I’ll be doing the whole thing solo as well, carrying all my gear.’
David, who has completed several long-distance cycling challenges in the past, described the motivation behind the journey as a desire to take on one more major adventure while supporting a local cause.
The route will take him north through mainland Europe to the Hook of Holland, before crossing to the UK and continuing on to the island. Along the way, he will share updates, including videos and daily blogs.
Peter Marshall, fundraising and marketing lead at Sight Matters, said: ‘We’re incredibly grateful to David for taking on such a demanding challenge in support of Sight Matters.
‘It’s a fantastic way to raise awareness of sight loss in the Isle of Man, and we’ll be cheering him on every mile.’
You can follow the journey, from training through to arriving in Peel, online at https://www.facebook.com/PisaToPeel