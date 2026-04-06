A team from Ballakermeen High School has been crowned winner of the One World Charity Challenge 2026 following a vibrant grand final.
The four-strong team impressed judges at the event, which took place on March 26 at Babbage’s in the Mountain View Innovation Centre, securing the top prize of £1,500 for the charity Disability Africa.
The annual competition saw 33 teams of Year 12 students from all six of the Island’s secondary schools take part, with eight finalists progressing to the grand final.
Performing in front of a capacity audience, including Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer, Chief Minister Alf Cannan, members of Tynwald, charity representatives and supporters, students delivered a wide range of creative presentations.
These included interpretative dance, song, video content and interactive elements, all aimed at showcasing the work of small international development charities.
The winning Ballakermeen team focused on Disability Africa’s playschemes, which aim to break down the stigma surrounding disability in some of the world’s poorest communities while improving access to education and healthcare.
Their lively and engaging presentation featured strong audience participation and highlighted how play can help transform lives and reduce isolation.
Second place went to Castle Rushen High School, whose team supported Leprosy Mission (Isle of Man).
Their performance combined dramatic dance and role-play to explore the impact of leprosy and challenge misconceptions that can prevent people from seeking treatment.
As well as £1,250 for the charity, they also received an additional £500 AFD Advocacy Award.
Queen Elizabeth II High School finished third, winning £1,000 for International Health Partners.
The team delivered a moving presentation on the charity’s work providing vital medicines to disadvantaged communities worldwide.
Another Ballakermeen team was also recognised, receiving the top AFD Advocacy Award worth £1,000 alongside £500 in the main competition for their work supporting Coral & Pearl Hostels Trust.
Judges praised their strong stage presence and extensive advocacy work, which included redesigning the charity’s logo, organising fundraising events and promoting its work online.
Other finalists included teams from St Ninian’s High School and Ramsey Grammar School, who each received £500 for their chosen charities, with an additional £500 advocacy award going to the team representing Education Saves Lives.
Judges on the night included Dr Christa McCartney of the One World Centre, Lady Lorimer, Manx Bard Bradley Chambers and former teacher Kristina Reeves.
One World Centre coordinator Wendy Shimmin praised the students’ efforts, describing the event as a fitting culmination of months of work.
She said: ‘One World Charity Challenge starts each September with an introduction to the work of international development charities to Year 12 students at a time when they are starting to think about their place in the wider world.
‘The competition format of the Challenge also provides them with opportunities to practise essential skills such as teamwork, organisation, research and presentation that will be useful to them in the future.’
The programme is set to celebrate its 20th anniversary next academic year.