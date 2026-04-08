Three men have completed a gruelling charity challenge around the TT course in memory of Jordan Thomas, who died following a road traffic incident last year.
Jordan’s cousins Josh Thomas and Shaun McEntee, along with friend Danny Roberts, ran the full 37.73-mile TT course each day between March 29 and April 2 as part of the JTX5 challenge.
Despite battling injuries, illness and poor weather, the trio completed the five-day challenge and have already surpassed their fundraising target of £10,000, although the final total is still being counted.
The challenge was organised to raise money for the Great North Air Ambulance following Jordan’s death.
Jordan, 29, sustained fatal injuries in a road traffic incident on Harbour Road in Onchan on February 25, 2024, and died a few days later in hospital.
Although he was airlifted to Liverpool by the coastguard helicopter, his family said the experience highlighted the importance of air ambulance services, which is why they chose the Great North Air Ambulance as their charity.
On the final day of the challenge, Shaun completed the course despite suffering an injury earlier in the week and battling sickness. Friends and family joined the runners for the final mile.
Afterwards, Shaun said: ‘I am so proud of all three of us for managing to complete the five-day challenge.
‘After I suffered an injury on day one, I still ran day two and to Crosby on day three. I then finally managed to complete day five.
‘As a team we all pulled together, despite the weather and injuries, and raised over our target for an incredible cause all in memory of our cousin Jordan.’
Josh returned to the Isle of Man to take part in the challenge.
He said: ‘It was a genuine honour to be back in the IOM to take part in the JTX5 event in memory of Jordan.
Danny also praised those who supported the effort and highlighted the involvement of his partner Holly.
He said: ‘I am so proud of my girlfriend Holly who joined me on day four and managed to run the entire course and raised so much money for the charity.’
Jordan had often taken part in fundraising efforts himself, particularly during the TT fortnight, which made the challenge especially meaningful for his family and friends.
His sister Jade said: ‘As a family we cannot even express how proud we are of Shaun, Danny and Josh for what they have managed to accomplish.
‘It was extremely emotional watching them push through awful weather, injuries and sickness just to finish the challenge and raise money for the Great North Air Ambulance in memory of Jordan.
‘We surpassed our £10,000 target and are looking forward to counting the final total, including money raised by local companies and donations collected along the way.
‘We want to thank everyone who helped us along the way - we couldn’t have done it without you all.’
Jackson Paul was charged with causing death by dangerous driving following Jordan’s death. He was later convicted after a trial and sentenced to four years in prison, but the conviction was subsequently quashed. A retrial is due to take place in September.