The team at Dalby Church and Schoolrooms will once again host its annual ‘TT Teas’ event on Thursday June 4, welcoming visitors throughout the day with a range of homemade food and refreshments.
The event will begin at 9am with bacon and sausage baps served for breakfast, while guests will also be able to enjoy filter coffee and homemade cakes throughout the rest of the morning.
Lunch options will include freshly made sandwiches, Manx broth and a selection of homemade soups, while afternoon teas will be available until 4.30pm.
Proceeds from the event will go towards the church’s Restoration Fund, as well as two chosen charities for the year - Autism in Mann and The Coral & Pearl Hostels Trust.