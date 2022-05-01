Damp at first, getting brighter later
Sunday 1st May 2022 6:33 am
The view from the Bungalow at 7.30am (Isle of Man Government webcam )
Starting damp today, with hill fog and outbreaks of rain and drizzle, but these will peter out later in the morning or early afternoon. The rest of the day will stay rather cloudy, but a few bright or sunny intervals may develop by evening. Light south or southwest winds, with the maximum temperature 14 Celsius.
Tonight will be dry, with tomorrow then starting dull with a risk of mist, but any patchy drizzle will soon die out and the cloud will then thin and lift to allow sunny intervals later in the day. Light winds, with temperatures reaching around 15 Celsius.
Outlook
Mostly cloudy on Tuesday, with a little light rain likely to develop.
Sunrise: 5:43am Today Sunset: 8:50pm Today
