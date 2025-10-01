The Magicians of Mann are set to present their annual public magic show, ‘Magic’, on Saturday, October 25 at the Peel Centenary Centre.
The evening promises family-friendly entertainment, illusions, and laughter, while also supporting a good cause - with half of the proceeds going to the Friends of the Peel Centenary Centre.
The event doubles as the society’s yearly competition, where each magician performs in front of a live audience and a panel of judges for a chance to win the prestigious Arthur Culpin Trophy and the title of ‘Magician of Mann’.
Each magician will perform ten minutes of magic for the audience and then the judges will announce the winner and award the trophy.
Compere for the evening will be Lexi Dernie, who will also perform her own magical interludes throughout the show.
Opening the event is Peel’s own crowd favourite, Cookie the Clown, who ‘promises to put a smile on every face’. Following him is Juan Corrin, a long-time island performer known for finding cards in the most unusual ways.
Next on stage will be Rosalie Beaumont, also known as the ‘Purple Haired Magician’, fresh from attending an annual conjuring workshop in Sweden.
David Valentine, the newest member of the Magicians of Mann and already popular for his close-up and street magic, will also showcase some dazzling illusions.
Also performing is Giles Beaumont, a well-established magician known for his modern style and appearances at local and corporate events.
Giles has a wealth of experience in the magic scene, with him and his mum Rosalie spending six days examining magic theories, applying them and discussing them in a hands-on course along with 40 other magicians from 14 different countries in August 2023.
Mike Daniels will then bring a unique twist to the evening, performing as Albert Einstein with a mix of magic and electric science.
The finale will feature Paul Martin, who will return to perform his award-winning act from last year.
A spokesperson from Magicians of Mann commented: ‘There aren't many opportunities to see magic in the island, especially not with so many magicians all in one place.
‘We hope the public will take the opportunity to bring their families and see something a little bit different.’
The Magician of Mann crown was first awarded in 1960 to Percy Cowley, with the stage name of ‘Salamander’.
Following Giles Beaumont’s success in 2023, Paul Martin was last year’s victor after performing a range of illusions.
Tickets for the show are priced at £12 per person and are available from the Peel Centenary Centre website (https://www.centenarycentre.com/whats-on/) or in-store at Celtic Gold in Peel.
The Magicians of Mann is the only magic society in the Isle of Man, and the group, which is for those aged 16 or over, meet on the first Monday of every month.
The magicians are ‘always happy’ to welcome new members, and for further information you can contact them via their Facebook page.