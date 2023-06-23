Multi-million pound plans to redevelop the Castletown Golf Links Hotel will definitely not go ahead after an appeal against planning refusal was rejected.
Fort Island Developments Ltd (FIDL), part of the Dandara Group, submitted multi-million pound plans for a new hotel and flats complex in 2017.
Those plans were rejected by planners in 2021, a decision that has now been reaffirmed by Clare Barber MHK, the Minister for the Environment, Food and Agriculture.
In their decision to reject the application, the planning committee said that the proposed development would be located outside of an existing settlement and as such be contrary to Strategic Policy 2 that directs new development to existing towns and villages.
They also said that the proposed development would be likely to have an unacceptable adverse impact on protected wildlife and important habitats, as well as the environment and landscape.
To rule on the appeal, the DEFA employed a planning inspector who considered the arguments for and against allowing development.
In their conclusion, they found that despite plans to include a hotel, the proposal 'does not secure the hotel use'.
They added: 'It is not clear what environmental benefits would be secured that could not be secured in other ways. Any such benefits would be very much outweighed by the negative aspects of the proposal due to increased activity in an otherwise tranquil location, introduction of noise, light, activity of residents on balconies, all becoming very intrusive.
'A block of flats would be unwarranted development on this site. It is outside any settlement in an unsustainable and sensitive location.
'The approach of dealing with derelict buildings on the Island by replacing them with something larger and more impactful does not make for a sustainable future. The arguments put forward that a new development would have social and environmental benefits against the neglect and ugliness of an existing building places no responsibility on the owners of neglected property but instead rewards them.'
They advised Mrs Barber to reject the appeal, which she duly did.