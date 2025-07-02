A Douglas branch of international Belgian chocolate brand Leonidas has been listed for lease just over a year after opening.
The boutique, located at Unit 1a in the Strand Centre, first welcomed customers on May 6, 2024.
However, Chapman Chartered Surveyors has now advertised the modern 750 sq ft unit for lease assignment at a passing rent of £25,000 per annum.
There is also the potential to take over the Leonidas franchise.
The advert says the refurbished shop is situated in the prime pedestrianised part of Strand Street, neighbouring major retailers including Marks and Spencer, JD Sports and Next.
The lease runs for 10 years from January 2024, while the passing rent is £25,000, exclusive of rates, insurance, service charge and VAT.