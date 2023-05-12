A date has been set for double killer’s parole hearing.
The families of Peter Newbery’s victims have been told the hearing will take place on May 23. It was originally due to be heard in April.
Newbery was jailed for life in 2004 for the murders of teenagers George Green and Samantha Barton.
Samantha Barton and George Green, both 16 and in care, were stabbed and strangled with a pair of shoelaces at the Leece Lodge halfway house care home in Braddan in February 2002.
victims
Newbery, 23, a jobless abattoir worker of Willaston Crescent, Willaston, also sexually assaulted both victims.
He left Samantha’s body at Leece Lodge, while George was found dumped in a field half a mile away.
George Green’s mother Margaret told the Examiner in March: ‘I’m just hoping and praying that justice will prevail and they won’t let him out.’
At the time of the murders Newbery was on bail for a strikingly similar attack. The two murders sparked a long-running childcare inquiry.
When he was jailed for life, he was told he must serve 20 years behind bars before he could be considered for parole.
The Department of Home Affairs said it does not comment on specific cases but there is a rigorous process for considering parole applications to determine whether the risk to the public has reduced.
Even if released, all life prisoners will be subject to licence conditions for the rest of their lives, the DHA said.