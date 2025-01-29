The Isle of Man Young Farmers’ concerts are, for many, one of the highlights of the Manx calendar.
The shows, which mercilessly lampoon many prominent people in island life, are always a sell-out.
The Young Farmers have announced that this year’s event will return to the Gaiety Stage on March 6, 7 and 8.
The organisers pit local groups against each other and vote for the best performance.
Tickets go on sale at the Welcome Centre on Saturday, February 8 from 8am and 10.30am online and over the phone.
A spokesperson for the Isle of Man Young Farmers said: ‘We’re excited to be supported by Isle of Man Creamery once again and to welcome our new sponsor for 2025, Davison’s.
‘We wouldn’t have a show without their support and we’re extremely grateful for their involvement.’