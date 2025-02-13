The organisers of the Royal Manx Agricultural Show have confirmed that the 2025 event will take place on Friday, August 8, and Saturday, August 9 at Knockaloe Farm, Patrick.
One of the highlights of the Manx calendar, the Show celebrates the island’s farming and rural traditions.
Royal Manx Agricultural Society Secretary Carol Kennaugh said: ‘We’re delighted to confirm that ticket prices and trade stand fees will remain the same as in 2024, ensuring accessibility for all visitors and businesses looking to be part of this iconic event.’
The event will feature livestock competitions, equestrian events, local produce, and family-friendly attractions, with more details to be announced soon.