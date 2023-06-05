A dog who rides in the sidecar of his owner’s motorbike is the new ambassador for a charity in the island.
Dave, known as Dave the sidecar dog, was a rescue who came to live with his owner three years ago.
Dave travels with his owner, who is also called Dave, everywhere.
He even has his own personalised registration plate on his sidecar.
The pair have come to the island for the TT races this year.
They met with Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation Isle of Man, a charity dedicated to helping people with lung cancer in the island, at the weekend.
Biker Dave Sargent wrote on the dog’s behalf: ‘I agreed to use my fame and cuteness to raise funds for those affected by lung cancer.
‘I will be on my travels around the island, looking resplendent in my blue Roy Castle T-shirt.
‘Come and say hello and, if you can, donate to my JustGiving page or drop a few coins in my collecting can.
He added: ‘We’re happy to help such a worthy cause.’
A spokesperson for the charity said: ‘We are so thankful and absolutely delighted that the very famous Dave the sidecar dog has agreed to be the ambassador at the TT Races for Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation Isle of Man.’
Dave and his dog visited the island for TT last year in the sidecar, attracting lots of attention from locals and bikers alike.
They also had a go at the Ramsey sprint while they were here.
They have has so far raised over £215 since the weekend of the £500 target on JustGiving.
To find the page, search for Dave the sidecar dog and ‘Dave’s fundraiser for Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation’.