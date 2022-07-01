Dave’s 900-mile cycle ride for Alzheimer’s

Dave Hogg finished the last 21 miles across to John O’ Groats on Friday, July 1

A Crosby man has cycled 900 miles from the very bottom of the UK to its most northerly tip, all in aid of Alzheimer’s Society.

As a result, Dave Hogg has raised nearly £5,000 for the charity which provides care and support for those living with dementia and their carers.

Mr Hogg set off on June 17 from the Sea Terminal, and began his huge cycle on Saturday, June 18, with a 45 mile cycle from Lands End to Redruth.

He then tackled 69 miles to Lydford, 75 miles to Bridgwater, 74 miles to Ross on Wye, 65 miles to Much Wenlock, 76 miles to Warrington, 62 miles to Morecambe, 73 miles to Carlisle, 77 miles to Biggar, 75 miles to Perth, 74 miles to Kingussie, 80 miles to Tain, 101 miles to Thurso, and finally 21 miles to John O’ Groats.

In numbers, Mr Hogg’s Land’s End John O’ Groats (LEJOG) challenge eqauted to an astonishing:

l £4,903 raised for Alzheimer’s Society (as at July 1)

l 950 total miles ridden (including SatNav/human error detours)

l 49,639 total feet climbed

l 83.5 hours in the saddle

l 44,549 calories burnt

l 31 evening pints sunk

l Three curries eaten

lOne mechanical issue (a snapped pedal in Morecambe)

l 41 flies and midges accidentally eaten (that he knows of!)

Mr Hogg had decided he wanted to cycle Lands End to John O’Groats before the various coronavirus lockdowns, and so used the lockdown periods as the perfect time to book the trip and plan the comprehensive schedule, from leaving the front door of his house in Crosby through to arriving at John O’ Groats.

His trip was completely self-funded, and all the money he has raised will go directly to Alzheimer’s Society to aid their important work.

Mr Hogg documented his journey via a Facebook blog.

Upon the completion of his challenge, he said: ‘What a phenomenal journey it’s been and whilst the term “Bucket List” is perhaps overused a bit these days, this was definitely on my list of things that I wanted to do in my lifetime.

‘Thank you to everyone for your messages of support throughout which have helped spur me on when things got a bit cold, damp and lonely.

‘A huge extra thank you to my amazing wife Ruth Hogg for all of your support when I was planning this tour and also throughout and for coming to see me in Warrington. Also for being on the other end of the phone when things got tough.

‘And also thanks to everyone else who came to see me or ride with me along the way which was also a huge morale boost.

‘Finally and most importantly, a huge thank you to everyone who sponsored me for such a worthwhile cause.

‘I know that your contribution will be massively appreciated by everyone at the Alzheimer’s Society.’

l If you would like to donate, Dave’s JustGiving page is still open at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/dave-hoggslejog