Well, here we are… almost Christmas 2024!
I can’t believe how quickly the time goes past.
I hope everyone gets to spend time with those closest to them.
Special thoughts at this time to all those who put community before self by working in our emergency services, the hospital, voluntary organisations, and so many more, not just at Christmas but throughout the year. A sincere thank you!
I have been one of Santa’s helpers again this year on the Rotary Club of Douglas Santa Sleigh with Rudolph and our little elf helpers, raising funds for charitable purposes.
We visited the hospice, local schools, Strand Street and Tesco.
One special memory for me was when the usual questions of ‘Have you been a good boy or girl and what would you like for Christmas?’ were asked.
Santa told me that one little girl said she would like a horse.
Fortunately, she clarified for her mum that a toy horse was what she was after. But the most heart-warming response to the question came from a little boy who, when asked what he would like for Christmas, simply said ‘happiness’.
Poor old Santa nearly shed a tear.
My father came from a large family, and as was too often the case in those days, two of his sisters died in infancy - one at home and one at the White Hoe.
Later in his life, when he had lived alone for many years, Christmas was something of a lonely time for him.
He and my mum divorced when I was a baby and never reconciled.
Under the divorce paperwork, he would have access to me on Christmas Day when I was a boy between midday and 6pm, and we would visit family members, which was always great fun.
Later, he would be invited by Hilary Guard, a friend and customer of his grocery shop, for lunch at the Hydro Hotel on Queen’s Promenade, but whether he and I met became a little more uncertain.
Looking back now, I regret I did not make more of an effort. But sadly, there is nothing I can do about that now, apart from the visit to the cemetery to remember him and others close to me.
That’s why, if you have someone who lives alone near you, a visit of only a few minutes can make all the difference.
We live in a very special place, but that doesn’t mean that everyone will be enjoying the festivities.
Good friends of mine have operated the food bank for some years now.
What a sad reflection that such facilities have to exist.
The same goes for those who are homeless, maybe ‘sofa surfing’ this Christmas.
The mark of a civilised society must be that all have a warm home and the security of a roof over their heads, all year, not just at Christmas.
What a positive New Year resolution it would be to improve this situation.
Once again, a number of organisations such as the Salvation Army and others will be helping with free Christmas lunches for those who would miss out otherwise, and again we should thank such caring people and organizations for all they do in our communities.
I always enjoy the time leading up to Christmas.
Each year, I attend the Manx Gateway Drama Group Nativity at St Andrew’s Church. It really demonstrates the true meaning of Christmas, and the members have developed so much in confidence since the group was established a number of years ago, with the energy and enthusiasm of the late Olga Gray among others as the driving force.
The nativity is certainly enhanced by the singing by the voices of Musicale, and I wonder sometimes how many performances the local musical organisations must put in all around the island for our pleasure in the time leading up to Christmas…another thank you!
For more years than I can remember, certainly at least 20, and going back a lot further, I have been involved in the promotion of a Christmas disco.
These are always special fun events. On December 14 at South Douglas Old Friends Club in Finch Road, we welcomed more than 100 people to join us for an evening of music from the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s.
I have been doing discos since 1976, and all those present, including younger people and work gatherings, enjoyed four hours of fun!
It was really good that so many came along to help raise funds for this long-established Manx charity, in particular as there was so much entertainment on offer that night.
For at least 10 years, Chris Williams from Manx Radio and I did a big Christmas party in the Royal Hall at the Villa Marina, with more than 700 partygoers in attendance.
These days, we get together to celebrate Christmas ‘live’ on Manx Radio, and this year was no exception when we got together on Friday, December 20, for three hours of great music, which I hope those listening enjoyed.
Another annual event I am involved in is the Christmas tour of Tynwald, the House of Keys, and Legislative Council.
I started this when I was a minister, so I used the quirky title of ‘Mince Pie with the Minister Tynwald Tour.’
Now hosted by my daughter Sarah Maltby MHK, with me as her sidekick, it is really nice that it still attracts a good turnout each year.
I am always a little surprised that some Manx-born or long-term residents have never been inside the legislative buildings.
The members of Tynwald are in place to represent our society, and the representation is more reflective of our community makeup than was ever the case, which I certainly welcome.
After the informal tour, which aims to be fun as well as informative, we enjoy seasonal refreshments with tea and coffee, and all ages and groups are welcome.
Sarah also does tours during the rest of the year for people to visit their parliament, and the Tynwald office also arranges regular guided tours.
For years, when we had Moochers and Supercards, it was always the busiest time of the year, and I had really good, loyal staff running the shops on a daily basis.
Then at night, when my ‘day job’ was over, I would go to Strand Street and, alongside some of the workers, fill up the shelves ready for the next day, and I would be there often until the early hours.
Prior to Christmas, there were queues at each of the shops for most of the day, but after Christmas, it was always much quieter in January, February, and March, but all the overheads still had to be met.
For this reason, it is important whenever practical to support island traders, in particular now because so much is available via online shopping, which makes things so much more challenging.
It is really good that a number of independent traders continue, despite such challenges, to provide personal, focused service for customers.
Thanks, as always, to everyone who provides feedback on my jottings each week in the Isle of Man Examiner. I do hope you get to spend quality time with your families and send every good wish to you all at Christmas.