If the matter was traumatic for me and my committee members, which it most certainly was, imagine the decades of pain for the victims.
Generally such matters would be reported via court reports or from Tynwald debates but we listened first-hand to harrowing stories from many years ago which had affected the lives since then of innocent young people, already in a vulnerable position.
After my passing reference last week to the work of the social affairs policy review committee of Tynwald, which I chaired before retirement, I received a reply from the Clerk of Tynwald that the matter will be on the Order Paper of the February 2023 sitting.
Our original intention had been to take the report to the December 2018 sitting of Tynwald.
However, events overtook this as a new case was opened against the alleged perpetrator and the sub judice rules applied whilst the matter was before the courts.
Last week the Chief Minister Alf Cannan on behalf of the Council of Ministers issued a statement indicating support for all 11 of our recommendations and issuing an apology on behalf of the authorities at the time.
I certainly welcome his frank and open statement.
At the sitting of Tynwald in July 2017 the then MHK for Ayre and Michael Tim Baker moved ‘that Tynwald notes with concern reports of historical child abuse at the former Knottfield Children’s Home, which closed in 1983, and refers the matter to the social affairs policy review committee to report by December 2017; and further instructs the committee to investigate the adequacy of current procedures to protect from abuse children in care (looked after children) in the Isle of Man and to report in March 2018’.
In his comments he referred to a former employee being successfully tried and imprisoned for his sexual abuse crimes in the 1990s.
He referred to additional complainants who had come forward in 2016 including one of his constituents who also disclosed his abuse to the police at that time but chose not to make a formal statement.
He went on to say that whilst he understood that the evidence was strong,the matter did not, however, proceed to trial.
He stated it was his understanding that this was primarily because of the age and medical condition of the accused. Tim’s constituent is no longer with us.
He went on that despite this experience being many years ago it had and still did at that time have damaging consequences for them.
Yet other than going through a formal police process, there was little in place to meet their needs.
Many of the victims had no opportunity for counselling, support or assistance to work through or to move on from the experiences that they suffered whilst in the care of the government.
Tim had engaged with Clare Bettison [now Barber] who was then responsible for such matters within the Department of Health and Social Care and Paul Burnett, then independent chair of the safeguarding board.
Both had been very supportive but it was clear that the matter had not previously been raised in Tynwald and Government had not properly investigated or acknowledged what went on at Knottfield.
Tim said: ‘There is little doubt that some children and young people suffered what can only be described as terrible abuse whilst in the government’s care at Knottfield.
‘They need to be given the voice that they lacked to date. Their stories need to be told.’
The response from the government was led by the then minister for health and the amendment moved was seconded by the then minister for home affairs.
Reference was made to the 2006 report of the Commission of Inquiry into the care of young people on the Isle of Man and the huge amount of work that followed.
The Children and Young Persons Act 2001 introduced modern law and practice and the Regulation of Care Act 2013 introduced a wide range of care standards, including the vetting of staff working in children’s homes and the inspection of the homes by the department’s registration and inspection unit, which publishes its inspection reports.
An external body, the Care Inspectorate, reviewed the island’s services for young people in 2014 and did a follow- up inspection in 2016.
The minister said: ‘The adequacy of current procedures to protect children in care from abuse can be set out clearly and I do not think that the social affairs policy review committee of Tynwald needs to conduct an inquiry.
‘Our arrangements today are very different than those applying in the 1970s and 1980s.’
The minister in the debate went on to say that whilst supporting the wish to have further allegations considered that this should not be the social affairs policy review committee rather the police,who are skilled both at interviewing and supporting witnesses with care and respect and dealing appropriately with alleged offenders.
I have to say that sadly that had not always been the case, which is one of the reasons for a lack of trust in authorities alongside the failure to prosecute more recently on the alleged grounds of ill health and age of the perpetrator.
Years beforehand a tragedy took place in my former constituency which resulted in me bringing a resolution to Tynwald at that time for an inquiry which predated those the minister referred to.
At that time communication between various parts of government let my constituent down.
Bill Henderson MLC supported Tim Baker’s call.
He said: ‘I believe very strongly that any case of child sex abuse, those victims should be allowed a voice, and it is all very well us here pontificating. I will put it like that, they will involve the appropriate professional authorities to assist them.’
He went on: ‘They may feel more comfortable talking in privacy or having a friend represent them in privacy and the more informal setting that a Tynwald scrutiny committee can provide.’
A vote on the amendment put forward was carried in the House of Keys 13-10, clearly with the government support. In the Legislative Council it failed 7-1, which meant that the branches were in disagreement and the amendment failed.
An example of the value of the Legislative Council. Tim Baker’s resolution was carried and the work began.
It is not my intention in this piece to rehearse what followed, it is a matter of historical fact.
The abuser faced fresh charges and for four years our report has been awaiting debate due to sub judice.
That is that a ‘live case’ was before the courts which ultimately resulted after a failed appeal in the further incarceration of the abuser.
We met privately with a number of people whose innocence had been taken away and whose lives had been blighted.
A number had mental health and emotional issues, relationship breakdowns, work difficulties and more.
Some were so brave they were prepared to talk in public.
I will never forget one, again sadly no longer with us, who when he came in the room placed a photograph of his mother next to him on the desk. He continued the call for justice, even in failing health.
I also recognise the frank, open and honest evidence of two senior public figures.
The soon to be retired Chief Constable, Gary Roberts, and the former Attorney General the late John Quinn both of whom were consistently supportive of our work.
Some of the victims had felt no one listened.
We did and believed them.
My thoughts are with those no longer with us and their families as we close the door on this tragic chapter of Manx history.