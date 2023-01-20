At the sitting of Tynwald in July 2017 the then MHK for Ayre and Michael Tim Baker moved ‘that Tynwald notes with concern reports of historical child abuse at the former Knottfield Children’s Home, which closed in 1983, and refers the matter to the social affairs policy review committee to report by December 2017; and further instructs the committee to investigate the adequacy of current procedures to protect from abuse children in care (looked after children) in the Isle of Man and to report in March 2018’.