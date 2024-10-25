What is your favourite season? I think there is something special about each one, but I have been particularly enjoying autumn this year.
Although we have experienced some heavy rain and gale-force winds on several occasions affecting off-island travel, we have also had some lovely sunny, crisp October days.
These days provide the opportunity to enjoy the autumn colours in the trees and, in my case, get some good walks in while the weather allows.
Each year for the past several years, I have collected loads of conkers to pass on to pre-school settings so the youngsters can see the importance of nature and the seasons in a practical way.
The thing I most enjoy is searching the ground around the base of the horse chestnut trees for windfalls.
To see the shiny brown conkers hidden among the undergrowth, or others still in their spiny green cases, is what I enjoy the most. Once collected, they are passed on to those whose vocation is to educate the next generation.
Is it turnips (moots) or pumpkins for you? Is Hop Tu Naa important, or should we go with Halloween?
For me, I have happy memories of the difficult work hollowing out the turnip, making eye and mouth holes, trying to make my moot look the most witch-like and creepy.
The vegetable is ideal for this purpose as it is shaped like a head, often with a long chin and a mass of weed-like strands on the creased surface.
Then, of course, we would use a real candle in our lanterns, and when lit, a distinctive aroma of burning turnip prevailed. These days, many of those who use a turnip opt for an alternative method of lighting their apparition for the best effect.
We would go house to house and always use the traditional Douglas version of Jinny the Witch: ‘Hop-tu-naa, hop-tu-naa, Jinny the witch flew over the house, to get the stick to lather the mouse. Hop-tu-naa, hop-tu-naa, hop-tu-naa, your mother's gone away and she won’t be back until the morning.’
Now, as a Douglas butty, I had no idea that there were regional variations from Peel, Ramsey, and Castletown - did you?
Peel version: Hop tu naa, put it in the pot, hop tu naa, scald my trot (throat), hop tu naa, I met an old woman, hop tu naa, she was baking bonnags, hop tu naa, I asked her for a bit, hop tu naa, she gave me a bit as big as my toe, hop tu naa, she dipped it in milk, hop tu naa, she wrapped it in silk, hop tu naa, trol-la-la.
Jinny the witch went over the house, to catch a stick to lather the mouse. Hop tu naa, trol-la-la. If you don’t give us something, we’ll run away with the light of the moon…
Ramsey version: Hop tu naa, hop tu naa. Jinny the witch, she ate the horse, she ate the mane and the tail of course. Hop tu naa, hop tu naa. Jinny the witch, she ate the cow, but how she ate it, I don’t know how.
Hop tu naa, hop tu naa. Jinny the witch, she ate the sheep, she left the wool all in a heap. Hop tu naa, hop tu naa. Jinny the witch, she ate the dog, hop tu naa, hop tu naa.
Jinny the witch, she ate the hog, she ate the cat and she ate the dog. Hop tu naa, hop tu naa. Jinny the witch went into the house, she ate the ringie, she ate the mouse. Hop tu naa, hop tu naa.
Jinny the witch, she’ll soon be in view, and if you’re not careful, she’ll eat you too. Hop tu naa, hop tu naa. Jinny the witch, she’s in your house, give us a penny and we’ll chase her out.
Hop tu naa, hop tu naa. If you’re going to give us something, give it soon, for we want to be home by the light of the moon. Hop tu naa, hop tu naa.
Castletown version: Hop tu naa, trol-la-la, Jinny the witch went over the house to fetch a stick to lather the mouse. Hop tu naa, trol-la-la. I went to London, what did you see there? I saw a lady baking cakes; I asked for one, she gave me two. The best old woman I ever knew. Hop tu naa, trol-la-la.
After we had called around the neighbourhood and sung the correct version (Douglas, of course!), we would gather at home for games. I most remember ducking apples and delicious toffee apples—a rare treat! This was long before the American import of ‘trick or treat’ arrived on our shores.
It is thought that Hop Tu Naa (in Manx, Oie Houny) is the oldest unbroken tradition in the Isle of Man.
It is the traditional Celtic festival and a celebration of the start of winter, but it is suggested that the use of turnip lanterns only dates back to the start of the 19th century, as the vegetable had only been introduced at the end of the previous century.
These days, lots of new fun activities take place on the railways at Groudle and Laxey, and creepy goings-on occur in several forests. Manx National Heritage also has moot carving and more at Cregneash. There is obviously much more going on, so keep your eyes peeled.
Following closely on from Hop Tu Naa, some organisations and local authorities promote bonfire night events before and on November 5.
Again, look out for details of what’s going on in your area. I remember organised displays in the past taking place in Onchan Stadium, amongst other locations.
I never did, but a number of my friends from school would put a lot of work into making a guy and then take key positions around the town asking for ‘penny for the guy, mister!’
I’m not sure what the request is for these days from a financial perspective, but I do know that most of the guys I see outside shops have not had as much effort put into their preparation.
The idea was to get some money so you could buy some fireworks, and in those days, I am pretty certain that the same age restrictions we rightly have today were not in place.
Also, these days, other than during certain time periods, if a private individual is promoting a firework party display, they are required by law to publicly advertise the event so that those nearby with pets can take appropriate precautions.
What I do remember from the Saturday afternoon matinees in the cinema is that some boys would bring bangers or flip-flops in and set them off during the performance, which at the time was a bit scary and, looking back, a crazy thing to do.
Whatever you are doing, keep promoting the Manx traditions, take care, and have fun at Hop Tu Naa and bonfire night. But most importantly, make sure your pets are protected and safe, as most don’t understand or enjoy these events.