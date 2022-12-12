Since 2008 my Christmas has started each year with the Manx Gateway Drama Group nativity at St Andrew’s Church.
Originally established to take part in the ‘British All Winners Festival of Plays’, which was being held that year on the island, the group meet weekly at Project 21 headquarters on Greenfield Road, Douglas.
Each year they present two performances, one during the summer takes the form of a play with music and dance and is held at the Studio Theatre at Ballakermeen High School. The second is the annual curtain-raiser nativity at Christmas.
The Studio Theatre has become a successful part of the live entertainment scene since it was opened in 2004.
At that time I was Minister of Tourism and Leisure and Steve Rodan was Minister for Education and the enthusiastic dynamo that ensured we made it happen was of course then headteacher Mrs Adrienne Burnett.
Back to the nativity at St Andrew’s… the students have become so much more confident as time has passed and, although there will inevitably be nervousness in advance and surprises on the night, this is down in no small part to the dedicated team of supporters who have given their time over the last 14 years.
There have been a number of them who have without doubt enriched the lives of the young people.
They in turn have certainly enriched the lives of those of us who witness their performances and the real meaning of Christmas shines through with sincerity and innocence (and a touch of humour from time to time).
Wishing everyone involved every good wish for Christmas and thank you all.
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
What is your favourite Christmas movie and why? Get in touch and let me know.
Do you like the older ones or something with a modern twist? Maybe it’s one of these seasonal favourites.
Miracle on 34th Street from 1947 with Kris Kringle a Santa Claus at Macy’s New York department store.
I have to admit I used to think there was a Manx connection until I saw his surname began with a K!
How about ‘White Christmas’ from 1954? It starred Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye as a musical double act who fell for two sisters in their own musical act played by Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen and who team up to prevent the closure of a snow-covered cabin in Vermont with a special musical performance, is Home Alone from 1990 your choice?
Back in 1944 Meet Me in St Louis was released, featuring Judy Garland singing ‘Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas’ in a musical about family love and romantic awakening.
It’s a Wonderful Life from 1946 featured a depressed businessman and an elderly angel called Clarence and, of course, damp eyes for the viewer. Others include Trading Places (1983), Gremlins(1984), Love Actually (2003), Elf (2003), The Polar Express (2004), The Snowman (1982).
Have I picked your favourite? Let me know! … I haven’t mentioned the movie that means the most to me, it’s had a number of reincarnations in different guises, any idea?
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
If you haven’t guessed, my favourite Christmas movie is A Christmas Carol, written by Charles Dickens and first published in book form in 1843.
It is the story of Ebenezer Scrooge, an elderly miser who is visited by the ghost of his former business partner Jacob Marley and the spirits of Christmas Past, Present and Yet to Come.
After their visits, Scrooge is transformed into a kinder, gentler man.
The inspiration for the book came following a visit to the Field Lane Ragged school, one of several establishments for London’s street children.
The treatment of the poor and the ability of a selfish man to redeem himself into a more sympathetic character are the key themes of the story.
Published on December 19, 1843, the first edition sold out by Christmas Eve.
By the end of 1844 13 editions had been released. In 1849 Dickens began public readings of the story which proved so successful he undertook 127 further performances until 1870, the year of his death at age 58.
A Christmas Carol has never been out of print and has been translated into several languages. The story has been adapted many times for film, stage, opera and other media.
A week ago, together with my younger daughter Julie, I attended once again the Studio Theatre at Ballakermeen to see the Nottingham Playhouse theatrical production of A Christmas Carol, which had been filmed at the Alexandra Palace in January 2022.
Obviously, this was a version I had never seen before but really enjoyed.
Scrooge was played by Nicholas Farrell and it was a standout performance from both the miserly skinflint and the excited, child-like character he became.
The set was very cleverly put together and the production had great dramatic effect from the lighting, sound and projection perspective.
So out of all the variations of the movies I have seen, which is my favourite?
Well the simple response is I like them all with perhaps the exception of some of the cartoon versions, but perhaps that’s me turning a little Scrooge-like!
Who can forget the 1992 version of The Muppet Christmas Carol with Sir Michael Caine as Scrooge?
For many the 1951 adaptation, with such a memorable performance from Alistair Sim, is the best.
I watched the BBC bleak retelling of the story from 2019 with darker stories in the background to add a new sinister twist. Another version from 1984 starred George C Scott who presented a variance on the original character. There are of course a number of other versions.
I think what most appeals to me out of all the various productions is the message that Dickens sought to promote.
In dark days of workhouses, extreme poverty, soup kitchens and slum accommodation, a wicked character can be turned around and shown a better way, albeit via the nightmare scenarios witnessed on the journey.
What most upsets me is that 180 years later many of the same issues continue to blight some lives.
I would not have thought even 20 years ago that we would have the need for food banks on our island.
Yet in recent conversation with Neal Mellon from the Isle of Man Foodbank, when I ventured to suggest that I looked forward to the day when we had no need for their services, he replied ‘No time soon!’
I raised the issue of homeless persons a very long time ago with the relevant minister, who said there was no such problem and no need for legislation on the matter.
He suggested the only person in this situation had chosen this lifestyle, yet here we are years later.
Whilst not so visible as in big cities on the adjacent island, we are not immune from such misery.
The shelter has recently closed down and it has been announced that government will step in to support those who most need it.
There has been discussion about the state of some local authority housing on the island recently.
Whilst there have been improvements from the situation I was faced with supporting residents with ice on the inside of their windows much remains to be done.
This issue comprised about 80% of my mailbag as an elected representative and, thanks to a supportive minister in Tony Brown, we made significant progress but the spectre of poor housing standards and the exclusion of local authorities from the landlord and tenant legislation is not an acceptable situation.