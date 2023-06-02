Tonight at the Manx Museum, there will be an event featuring two well-known figures from the world of motorsport in an evening with David Knight MBE, compèred by Steve Plater
Born and bred on the Isle of Man, David boasts an incredible track record including being World Enduro Champion five times.
'Knighter' talks about the his golden years dominating the world championship, the International Six-Day Enduro and one of his ‘biggest victories’, the World Championships,
Hosted in the museum, which is at the top of Crellin's Hill in Douglas, the evening includes an private view of the new Isle of Man TT Gallery with Knighter, merchandise signing and opportunity to meet two legends from the world of motorsport.
Tickets cost £25, available on the door at the Manx Museum. Doors open at 6.30pm for 7.30pm start.