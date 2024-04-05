The new Captain of the Parish of Andreas says helping to serve and celebrate his community is the biggest honour of the role. 

David Martin was sworn in by Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer at Government House this week, replacing Dorothy Sayle who died earlier this year. 

Mr Martin takes on the role, which includes raising the militia if required, following in the footsteps of several of his family members. 

As one of the island's oldest farming families, having been at Knock-y-Dhooney for more than 500 years, he follows his father John James Martin who had the role in between 1976 and 1980. 

Going back even further, his ancestor Finlo Martin is recorded as being the Warden of the Day and Night Watch in 1627.

Mr Martin said it is a 'great honour to follow in the footsteps of previous captains', including Mrs Sayle, whom he and Sir John spoke of glowingly. 

Speaking of the role, he said 'it's so important that we keep institutions like the Captain of the Parish going because they are something, as His Excellency said, that is uniquely Manx'.

He added: 'Helping to preserve and celebrate the community, I think is the biggest honour.'

The swearing in of Dave Martin as Captain of the Parish of Andreas at Government House - pictured with Joanne Sayle and Chris Sayle, children of the late Dorothy Sayle, the previous Captain of Andreas parish
Dave Martin with Joanne Sayle and Chris Sayle, children of the late Dorothy Sayle, the previous Captain of Andreas parish (Dave Kneale)
The swearing in of Dave Martin (centre) as Captain of the Parish of Andreas at Government House - pictured with John Cannell
Dave Martin with Captain of the Parish of Michael John Cannell (Dave Kneale)
The swearing in of Dave Martin (centre) as Captain of the Parish of Andreas at Government House - pictured with recently appointed captains Paul Costain and Peter Quayle
Dave Martin pictured with recently appointed captains Paul Costain and Peter Quayle (Dave Kneale)
The swearing in of Dave Martin as Captain of the Parish of Andreas at Government House - pictured with cousins Alan Martin and Annie Martin
Dave Martin pictured with his cousins Alan and Annie Martin (Dave Kneale)
The swearing in of Dave Martin as Captain of the Parish of Andreas at Government House - pictured with the Chapman family, including Dave's godson and goddaughter
The swearing in of Dave Martin as Captain of the Parish of Andreas at Government House - pictured with the Chapman family, including Dave's godson and goddaughter (Dave Kneale)
The swearing in of Dave Martin as Captain of the Parish of Andreas at Government House -
The swearing in of Dave Martin as Captain of the Parish of Andreas at Government House - (Media Isle of Man)
The swearing in of Dave Martin as Captain of the Parish of Andreas at Government House -
The swearing in of Dave Martin as Captain of the Parish of Andreas at Government House - (Media Isle of Man)
The swearing in of Dave Martin as Captain of the Parish of Andreas by Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer at Government House -
The swearing in of Dave Martin as Captain of the Parish of Andreas by Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer at Government House - (Media Isle of Man)