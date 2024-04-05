The new Captain of the Parish of Andreas says helping to serve and celebrate his community is the biggest honour of the role.
David Martin was sworn in by Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer at Government House this week, replacing Dorothy Sayle who died earlier this year.
Mr Martin takes on the role, which includes raising the militia if required, following in the footsteps of several of his family members.
As one of the island's oldest farming families, having been at Knock-y-Dhooney for more than 500 years, he follows his father John James Martin who had the role in between 1976 and 1980.
Going back even further, his ancestor Finlo Martin is recorded as being the Warden of the Day and Night Watch in 1627.
Mr Martin said it is a 'great honour to follow in the footsteps of previous captains', including Mrs Sayle, whom he and Sir John spoke of glowingly.
Speaking of the role, he said 'it's so important that we keep institutions like the Captain of the Parish going because they are something, as His Excellency said, that is uniquely Manx'.
He added: 'Helping to preserve and celebrate the community, I think is the biggest honour.'