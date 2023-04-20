There are only two weeks left to register for the race, with the cut-off for entries on May 7.
More than 1,000 competitors have already registered to participate in the 85-mile walk, which goes through all 17 of the island’s parishes.
Race organisers have already got preparations well underway and, as in 2022, there is a focus on making the event more environmentally friendly.
Working with sustainability partners IFGL, organisers are aiming to eliminate single-use plastic from the walk this year and improve recycling around the course.
Walkers will again be issued with reusable ‘Speed Cups’, courtesy of Mannmade Group, which can be easily carried by competitors and filled at the water stations in passing.
Another innovation from last year was the invitation to walkers to forego the traditional Manx Telecom Parish Walk t-shirt in lieu of a donation of £5 to the Isle of Man Woodland Trust.
Following feedback, this year walkers will also have the option of accepting the t-shirt and making a separate donation towards the charity’s tree-planting projects.
Speaking at a recent lunch which brought together race sponsors for an update by organisers, Manx Telecom’s chief technology officer Hugo van Zyl paid tribute to all of the people who help to make the Parish Walk an ‘outstanding’ event.
He said: ‘Putting on the Parish Walk is a mammoth undertaking yet race director Ray Cox and the organising committee make it look so easy.
‘Thank you so much to the organisers for your tireless efforts to ensure everything runs smoothly, both in the preparation and on the day.
‘Our race sponsors also have an important part to play in helping to finance the event and providing some of the initiatives that improve the walk year on year.
‘We’re delighted that the green initiatives introduced last year are being repeated again this time and that we are aiming for a single use plastic free event in 2023.’
Having arrived in the island early last year, the Parish Walk 2022 was a first for the technology officer, who was impressed with all those who took part.
‘The camaraderie the race generates is a true testament to the spirit of the event,’ he added.
‘It also indicates a low barrier to entry because of the excellent and professional preparation and execution that goes in to make it happen.
‘We are once again delighted for Manx Telecom to be involved in this unique and rewarding event.
‘I look forward to seeing everyone on the start line.’
Final entries for the Manx Telecom Parish Walk must be made by midnight on May 7.
All entries must be made online at www.parishwalk.com where you can also find more information about the event as well as hints and tips from previous winners.
The race itself will take place on June 24.