Time is running out to take part in a survey about post services.
Royal Mail in the UK is currently undertaking a consultation that will affect postal services to and from the Isle of Man.
In the future it might transport all mail by sea rather than air.
In an explanation about the issue, Royal Mail said: 'This is in the context of rapidly declining letters volumes and would provide an opportunity to jointly reduce costs, while demonstrating commitment to minimising impact on the environment.'
UK postal services are licensed by OFCOM, the UK communications regulator.
As the Isle of Man, Jersey and Guernsey are outside of the UK, the three territories are out of scope of OFCOM’s ‘Designated Universal Service condition’, which includes a requirement for Royal Mail to provide a next day delivery service to every address across the UK.
Royal Mail is proposing to remove the three territories from that obligation.
The Isle of Man Post Office is a separate organisation from Royal Mail.
A spokesman said: 'Since being notified of the consultation, Isle of Man Post Office has sought further information from Royal Mail to better understand the implications for postal services to and from the island.
'We expect to receive this information shortly, and will share it with customers on a dedicated page on our website. We will notify customers who have signed up to our mailing list as soon as this information is available.'
The consultation will close at 5pm on Friday, June 2.