Five drug dealers who sold cocaine to undercover police officers have been jailed for a total of more than 13 years.
Four others who were arrested as part of Operation Nightjar have received suspended sentences.
Seven other defendants are due to be sentenced today (Friday).
The sentencing exercise, which involved three days of mitigations hearings and two days of sentencing, is believed to be the largest ever held in the island’s Courts of Justice.
Operation Nightjar saw undercover officers deployed in or around licensed premises in Douglas.
They took on the role of drug users looking to purchase Class A and B drugs, and used telephone calls, text messages and social media apps including Snapchat to contact drug suppliers and their associates.
A total of 18 people were charged in connection with Nightjar. Sentencing of one defendant has been adjourned until next month. Karl Cameron, 34, and Caleb Langton, 27, both care of Isle of Man Prison, were jailed for two years and five months and three years and four months respectively after admitting supplying cocaine.
Keiran Bratty, 20, of Derby Road, Douglas, received a two year, nine month jail term and Thomas Reff-Butler, 28, Heather Crescent, Pulrose, was handed a sentence of two years and four months for supplying the class A drug.
Andrew Hay, 64, Victoria Road, Douglas, was jailed for two years and five months for three counts of supply.
Leighton Higham, 18 of Willaston Crescent Douglas was handed a two year sentence suspended for two years with a two-year supervision order, having pleaded guilty to suppling and possessing cocaine.
Megan Hurst, 25, of All Saint’s Park, Lonan, had a 20 month sentence suspended for two years, again with a two-year supervision order after admitting one count of being concerned in the supply of the class A drug.
Liam Patton, 23, of Willaston Crescent, was sentenced to 12 months suspended for two years after pleading guilty to possession and supply of cocaine.
Matthew Richards, 24, of Anagh Coar Road, was sentenced to 18 months again suspended for two years after admitting three counts of supply.