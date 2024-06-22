Dean Morgan has retained the Parish Walk title, winning this year’s event in a time of 15 hours 33 minutes and 18 seconds.
The 2023 victor finished 12 minutes 36 seconds ahead of 2022 champion Peter Atherton and Callum Gawne who were joint runners up.
Morgan’s time was just outside the 15.27:03 he clocked last year.
The top three were the only ones to complete the gruelling 85-mile course on the day they started it, with the bulk of the finishes expected on Douglas Promenade in the early hours of Sunday morning.
A total of 1,009 began the popular annual event at 8am at the NSC athletics track. Of those, 960 made it to Rushen and 753 to the 32-mile point at Peel.
