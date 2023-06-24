Dean Morgan has won this year's Parish Walk.
Morgan finished the 85 miles in a time of 15 hours, 27 minutes and three seconds, crossing the finish line on Douglas promenade just before 11.30pm.
Second was last year's winner Paul Atherton, 16 minutes behind first-time winner Morgan.
Simon Gawne, who had set the early pace to Peel, was third a further five minutes behind Atherton.
Lorna Gleave is currently leading the women's race. She is expected to finish at around 1am. Sophie Watterson-Jone is her closest rival a further half an hour behind.
A total of 1,029 started the event, which began at the NSC track at 8am this morning. Of these, 786 made it to the traditional 'halfway' finishing point at Peel, 32.5 miles in.