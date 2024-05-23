The planning committee has deferred making a decision on plans for a new housing estate on the outskirts of Ramsey, pending a site visit.
It is seeking full planning approval for its residential development plus approval in principle for a primary school.
Hartford’s application had been recommended for approval.
But the planning committee last week (May 20) voted to postpone making a decision until a site visit.
This was due to take place on Friday (May 24) and the application is now likely to be listed for the next planning committee hearing in June.
The proposed housing development comprises a mixture of small and medium-sized properties, including bungalows and a total of 39 affordable two and three-bedroom homes.
An area of land to the east of the site would be reserved for a potential new school should this be required.
The scheme includes some 15,734 square metres of public open space including natural play areas for younger children and a sports pitch.
Ramsey Town commissioners at a recent public meeting voted to enter into a legal agreement with the developer for the town hall to take over ownership of the public open spaces.
Amended plans were submitted in February following consultations with residents in neighbouring properties.
These include minor changes to the road layout, retention and replacement of hedgerows and the submission of a noise impact assessment.
The Vollan Fields site is located 1.5km from the centre of Ramsey and will be accessed via a through road linking Andreas Road to Bride Road.
Hartford Homes’ application also includes plans to enhance the wildlife habitat of an area to the east of its nearby Royal Park development.