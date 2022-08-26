Deemster throws out government department’s appeal in Dr Ranson case – tribunal to go ahead on Tuesday
Deemster Andrew Corlett this afternoon thrown out an appeal by a government department that put next week’s hearings in the Dr Rosalind Ranson case at risk.
Dr Ranson was unfairly dismissed as the island’s medical director after she made protected disclosures against the government.
The Department of Health and Social Care had claimed that the employment tribunal, chaired by Douglas Stewart, had acted outside of its authority by calling a hearing focussing on the disclosure, non-disclosure and alleged concoction of documents relating to the tribunal.
While accepting DHSC advocate Jeremy Callin’s argument that some of the wording in a judgment, from August 1, could have been stated better, Deemster Corlett rejected that the hearing goes beyond the powers of the tribunal.
In dismissing the appeal, he stated that the hearings, due to begin on Tuesday, could go ahead as planned.
Speaking after the ruling, Peter Russell, representing Dr Ranson, said the appeal was one that was brought ‘entirely without merit’, was ‘extraordinary and entirely unjustified’ and had ‘simply compounded the distress and anxiety she has had to put up with’.