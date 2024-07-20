The Deep South Music Festival's organisers have announced the cancellation of the scheduled live music event on Port Erin beach tonight.
According to their statement, the decision was made following consultations with the weather forecast for the southern part of the island.
In a Facebook post, they said: ‘We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, but the safety of the general public is always our top priority.’
The band Sunset Jet was set to perform tonight.
Live music will still take place tomorrow (Sunday).