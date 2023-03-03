Steven Wesley Johnston, aged 33, of Tynwald Road, Douglas, has been committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
He has previously denied dangerous driving and possessing cannabis.
The offences are alleged to have been committed on September 14 on Peel Road in Douglas and involve a plain-clothed police officer being dragged as he held onto Mr Johnston’s wing mirror.
He was represented in court by advocate Stephen Wood and will appear at the higher court on March 31.
Bail continues in the sum of £500 with conditions to live at his home address, not to drive, and not to leave the island without court consent.