Rowan Morgan Lace, aged 17, of Saddle Road, Douglas, has been charged with being a passenger in a vehicle taken without consent.
She is also accused of obstructing police.
The offences are alleged to have been committed on New Year’s Day.
Duty advocate John Wright said that Ms Lace had indicated she would be denying the allegations.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain said that a co-defendant was due to appear in summary court on March 30 and asked for the two cases to be joined up.
The case was adjourned until that date with bail granted in the sum of £500.