Rhys Daniel Hurst, aged 23, of Brookhill Road, Ramsey, has had his bail varied to allow him to live in Scotland.
His bail was previously varied to allow him to reside there between certain dates but his advocate Darren Taubitz said that Mr Hurst’s rental property in Ramsey was no longer available to him.
Magistrates agreed to vary his bail address to a property in Fife in Scotland.
He is charged with theft, which is alleged to involve the taking of an iPhone and iWatch, valued at £958 while working as a courier.
The case is adjourned until November 2 while a psychiatric report is awaited.