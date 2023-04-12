Roderick Paul Fitton, aged 63, of Whitestone Terrace, Ballasalla, appeared in court yesterday after being arrested on a warrant.
Fitton was due to be sentenced for four counts of breaching an alcohol ban last Thursday, but failed to turn up for court so a warrant for his arrest was issued.
He was due to see a probation officer so that they could prepare a report before his sentencing on that day also.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes ordered Fitton to forfeit £250 of his £500 bail recognisance and adjourned his sentencing until April 18.
He will pay the forfeited amount at a rate of £10 per week.