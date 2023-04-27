Mark Peter Richards, aged 36, of North Shore Road, Ramsey, has appeared in court charged with driving under the influence of cannabis.
He is also accused of driving while unfit through drink or drugs.
The offences are alleged to have been committed on December 6.
The case was adjourned until May 9 at the request of defence advocate Jane Gray who asked for time to review the case papers.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain said that he would check the charges as the second charge may be a duplication.
Bail was granted in the sum of £500.