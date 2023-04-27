Frankie James Thompson, aged 37, of Long Lane, Pleasington, Lancashire, has been committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
He is charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
The offence is alleged to have been committed on October 14 last year, at a flat in Church Road Marina, Douglas.
It is alleged that Mr Thompson stabbed a man who was sleeping on the sofa in the flat they were both at.
A wound was alleged to have been caused that was 3cm long and 0.5cm wide.
Mr Thompson was residing on the island at that time.
He will appear at the Court of General Gaol Delivery on a date to be set.
Bail continues in the sum of £500 with conditions to live at his home address, and not to contact the complainant.