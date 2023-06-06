Omar Jallow, aged 38, of Cullyn Path, Douglas, has denied two counts of common assault on a female.
The offences are alleged to have been committed at Regent Street in Douglas and involve two women.
A pre-trial review will be held in summary court on July 27.
He was represented in court by duty advocate David Clegg, who said that Mr Jallow would be instructing Peter Taylor going forward.
Bail continues in the sum of £500 with conditions to live at his home address, not to contact the complainants, and not to leave the island.