Lee Anthony Dixon, aged 36, of Strang Close, Braddan, has pleaded not guilty to careless driving and having a vehicle in a dangerous condition.
The offences are alleged to have been committed on February 11, when Mr Dixon is accused of colliding with two stationary vehicles.
He was represented in court by advocate David Clegg, who said that his client was alleging mechanical failure as the cause of the crash.
A pre-trial review will be held in summary court on July 27.
Bail was granted in the sum of £500.