Carl James Druggan, aged 33, of Derby Road, Douglas, has denied a domestic abuse offence and assault causing grievous bodily harm.
The offences are alleged to have been committed between June 25 and August 28.
It is alleged that his former partner suffered a suspected fractured jaw after he allegedly elbowed her.
Mr Druggan was represented in court by advocate Ian Kermode.
Magistrates declined summary court jurisdiction and the case will be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery on November 2.
Bail was granted in the sum of £500 with conditions not to contact the complainant, not to enter licensed premises or purchase or be sold alcohol, and with a curfew between 9pm and 7am.