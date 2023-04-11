Paul McCormack, aged 47, of Castle Street, Peel, has been committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery after denying an indecent assault.
He is also charged with rape which can only be heard at the higher court.
He is yet to enter a plea to that charge.
Mr McCormack was represented in court by advocate Stephen Wood.
He will appear at the Court of General Gaol Delivery on a date to be set.
Bail continues in the sum of £500 with conditions to live at his home address, not to contact the complainant, and not to leave the island without court consent.