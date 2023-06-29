Roy Denis Duggan, aged 50, of Cooil Breryk, Ramsey, has pleaded not guilty to cultivating cannabis, possessing the class A drug psilocybin (magic mushrooms), and possessing cannabis.
A previous charge, of possessing cannabis with intent to supply, was withdrawn by the prosecution and replaced with one of the possession charges.
Mr Duggan is accused of having 177 cannabis plants at his home, though it was said that none were matured.
He is also accused of possessing 242.9 grams of cannabis, valued by police at £4,858, and 151.63 grams of psilocybin.
Magistrates declined summary court jurisdiction and the case will be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery on July 6.
Bail continues.