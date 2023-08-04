Neil Grant Cleverley, aged 46, of no fixed address, has appeared in court via video link from the prison.
He is charged with burglary, alleged to have been committed at an address at West Quay in Ramsey on July 26.
The case was adjourned until August 15 when a co-defendant is due to appear in court.
Mr Cleverley was represented in court by advocate Paul Glover.
Bail was granted in the sum of £500 with conditions to live at an address in Ramsey, not enter West Quay, not to contact witnesses, and not to leave the island without court consent.