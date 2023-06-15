A charge of being drunk and disorderly, against Darren Michael Bardsley, aged 58, of Central Promenade, Douglas, was this week dismissed.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that CCTV footage had been reviewed and it showed that Mr Bardsley himself had been assaulted outside Quids Inn, so the crown was offering no evidence.
Mr Bardsley had previously pleaded not guilty to the allegation and said in court that it had resulted in him spending a Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in police custody.
He told the court: ‘I said all along I was the one who was assaulted. I phoned the police.’
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes asked him if he had made a complaint to the police but Mr Bardsley replied: ‘I don’t want to pursue it any further.’