Kieran Michael Cain, aged 24, of Victoria Road, Douglas, has appeared in court charged with seven offences.
He is accused of possessing cannabis, being found drunk in a public place, theft, two counts of common assault, and two counts of property damage.
The case had previously been adjourned while a psychiatric report regarding fitness to plead was ordered.
Defence advocate Paul Glover said that this had been received but the prosecution did not accept its findings.
Prosecutor Barry Swain said that Mr Cain had not co-operated for the preparation of the latest report, so an old report had been received, which he said was not acceptable.
A hearing will now be held on August 4 to determine Mr Cain’s fitness to plead.
Bail continues.