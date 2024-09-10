This evening’s Steam Packet sailing to Heysham, and its return early tomorrow morning will now go ahead.
The journeys however will set off an hour and 15 minutes later than initially scheduled.
The Manxman will now depart Douglas at 9pm this evening (Tuesday).
It means the return crossing, originally expected to depart Heysham at 2.15am tomorrow will now leave the Lancashire port at 4am.
Passengers onboard tonight’s sailing have now been asked to check in no later than 8.15pm.
Those on the return crossing are requested to check in at Heysham at no later than 3:15am.
It comes after cancellations to the Manxman’s crossings yesterday and earlier today.
However the Manannan’s crossings to Liverpool have been running as scheduled.
Tonight’s 7.15pm Liverpool to Douglas is going ahead as planned.
Looking ahead, the Steam Packet warn that tomorrow’s 8.45am sailing to Heysham, and therefore the 2.15pm return, remain at risk of disruption or cancellation.
Passengers are urged to keep up to date on the latest sailing information on the Steam Packet website HERE.